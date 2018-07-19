हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Who says we don’t have numbers, asks Sonia Gandhi ahead of no-trust motion

The Lok Sabha would take up debate on the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government brought by the TDP and opposition parties, with Speaker Sumitra Mahajan admitting the notice.

Jul 19, 2018, 14:02 PM IST
