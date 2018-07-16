हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Wholesale inflation at 5.77% in June, highest since December 2013

Inflation at the wholesale level increased to 5.77% in June, the highest isince December 2013, driven in large part by rising fuel prices, according to official data released on Monday.

Jul 16, 2018, 15:52 PM IST
