'Why Didn't Arun Jaitley inform CBI about meeting with Vijay Mallya?' Asks Congress

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest information on Congress that has accused Finance Minister Arun Jaitley talking to Vijay Mallya for 15-20 minutes. Watch this video to know more,

Sep 13, 2018, 17:30 PM IST
