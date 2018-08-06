हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Why does PM Modi refuse to wear Muslim caps, questions Shashi Tharoor

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning him why does he refuse to wear Muslim skull caps. "PM Modi wears everything but a Muslim skull cap," Tharoor said.

Aug 06, 2018, 10:28 AM IST
