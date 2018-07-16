हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Why is Rahul silent on his 'Muslim party' remark, asks BJP

A combative BJP questioned Rahul Gandhi's "silence" over his reported remarks that the Congress is "a Muslim party", saying it has no place for Muslim women. The BJP also hit back at the Congress for alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a "sick" mentality after he accused the opposition party of standing only for Muslim men.

Jul 16, 2018, 15:56 PM IST
