Zee News
Will Purvanchal expressway be a road to the development in Azamgarh ?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today launch Rs 23,000-crore Purvanchal Expressway project in Azamgarh. Modi will lay the foundation stone of the expressway when he visits Azamgarh today as part of his two-day trip which will also cover Varanasi and Mirzapur.

Jul 14, 2018, 15:18 PM IST
