Woman attacked by thief on deserted Delhi street; jewellery, mobile phone snatched

A woman was attacked and her chain snatched by the unidentified man in Mansarovar area of New Delhi. The incident, that reportedly happened on July 28, has been captured on CCTV camera.

Aug 06, 2018, 13:32 PM IST
