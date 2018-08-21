हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Woman killed in Delhi after being run over, dragged 300 metres by SUV driven by fashion student

A 50-year-old woman was killed in Connaught Place after she was run over by an SUV being driven by a 20-year-old fashion student on Sunday night. Police said the victim was dragged by the vehicle for nearly 300 metres before they managed to stop the car.

Aug 21, 2018, 12:00 PM IST
