हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Woman loses life after hitting a pothole in Mumbai

A woman pillion rider was crushed to death by a bus after she fell off a two-wheeler that hit a pothole during heavy rains in Kalyan.

Jul 09, 2018, 14:58 PM IST
Next
Video

SC upholds death sentence of four convicts; dismisses review pleas in Nirbhaya rape case

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close