हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Wrong of Navjot Singh Sidhu to have hugged Pakistan Army chief: Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh

A row had erupted after Sidhu was seen hugging and greeting General Bajwa at Prime Minister Imran Khan's swearing-in ceremony in Islamabad.

Aug 20, 2018, 08:42 AM IST
Next
Video

Kerala flood death toll rises to 210

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close