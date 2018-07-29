हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Yamuna river flowing above danger level mark in Delhi

The water in Yamuna river is constantly rising and till now more than 8 cusec of water have been released from Haryana's Hatni Kund dam. The low lying areas near river Yamuna have been evacuated.

Jul 29, 2018, 11:42 AM IST
Next
Video

Chhattisgarh: Youth looses balance while taking selfie and gets badly injured

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close