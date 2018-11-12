हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Yoga reduce chances of a second heart attack by 50% - Study

Doctors from India have revealed that Yoga is safe and is helpful in improving the quality of life post heart attack and minimises the risk of further cardiac incidents by 50% later in their lives.

Nov 12, 2018, 22:34 PM IST
