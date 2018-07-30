हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Zee Group Chairman Subhash Chandra promises more investment, jobs in UP

Promising to invest more in Uttar Pradesh, the Zee Group Chairman Subhash Chandra has announced that he will work as an aggregator with the Yogi Adityanath government in the state to speed up industrial development to create about 1.30 lakh jobs.

Jul 30, 2018, 10:36 AM IST
Next
Video

DMK Chief Karunanidhi is stable; being monitored closely by doctors

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close