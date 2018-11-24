हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News live from Jhunki Ghat in Ayodhya

From today onward in Ayodhya a Dharam Sabha will be organized by VHP and Shiv Sena Karyakarta's are reaching Ayodhya in large number along with Chief Uddhav Thackeray. Zee News is reporting live Jhunki Ghat, Ayodhya. Watch video to know more:

Nov 24, 2018, 12:34 PM IST
