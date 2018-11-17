हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News Mobile Reporter: A group provide food in just Rs 5

This segment of Zee News brings positive news stories from different region of the nation. In today's segment watch the report of a group from Noida extension, who provide full meal in just Rs 5.

Nov 17, 2018, 10:24 AM IST
