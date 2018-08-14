हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News Mobile Reporter: This group of Karnal is changing lives of Divyangs

This segment of Zee News brings positive news stories of the day. In this segment watch inspiring news story of Karnal Capable Group.

Aug 14, 2018, 09:52 AM IST
