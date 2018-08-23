हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Zee News Mobile Reporter: This WhatsApp group helps people solve civic problems of their area

In this special segment of Zee News Mobile Reporter, know how "this WhatApp group is helping the people of Gurugram solve their day to day civic problems". Watch the video to know more information.

Aug 23, 2018, 11:58 AM IST
Next
Video

Watch top news of the morning 23 August, 2018

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close