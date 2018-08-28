हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News Mobile Reporter: This WhatsApp group helps students to prepare for competitive exams

This segment of Zee News beings positive news stories. In this video watch the story of a WhatsApp group from MP which prepares children for exams and encourages them to achieve their dreams in life. Watch this video to know more.

Aug 28, 2018, 11:02 AM IST
