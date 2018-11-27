हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News reaches Tanot village in Rajasthan to highlight problems of the people

Elections are around the corner in Rajasthan. Villages play an important role in elections. Zee News team reaches Tanot village in Rajasthan to highlight problems of the people and what all are their wants and expectations. Watch report.

Nov 27, 2018, 15:50 PM IST
