Zee News reporter talks to Mumbaikars over problems faced by them during monsoon

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest information on Mumbai rains that have resulted in water-logging and several other problems for the Mumbaikars.

Jul 03, 2018, 14:54 PM IST
