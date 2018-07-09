हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mulk trailer launch: Taapsee Pannu is back in the courtroom as a lawyer

In this trailer, Rishi and Tapsee have seen fighting against the system for justice. Mulk stars Taapsee Pannu, Rishi Kapoor, Prateik Babbar, Manoj Pahwa and Rajat Kapoor. The movie is directed by Anubhav Sinha.

Jul 09, 2018, 23:02 PM IST
