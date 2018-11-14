हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
5W 1H: 6 BSF personnel injured in blast by Naxals in Chhattisgarh

Six jawans of the Border Security Force (BSF) were on Wednesday injured after an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxals exploded in Bijapur Ghati in Chhattisgarh. All the injured have been admitted to a hospital in Bijapur. Two of those injured are serious.

Nov 14, 2018, 18:44 PM IST
