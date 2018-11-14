हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
5W 1H: Kamal Nath denies Congress manifesto mentions ban on RSS in Madhya Pradesh

In an exclusive interview to Zee Media, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath Monday said the BJP was "distorting" his party manifesto's reference to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh to divert public attention.

Nov 14, 2018, 18:02 PM IST
