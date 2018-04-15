5W1H: Man tortures his wife for dowry in Shahjahanpur

हिन्दी
Watch this shocking video where a man tortures his wife over dowry.
Apr 15, 2018, 18:30 PM IST
CWG 2018: Meet all the Indian gold medalists
Trending
Commonwealth Games 2018, Day 11 Medals Tally, Gold Coast – updates
Other Sports
PSEB Class 10 Results 2018, PSEB Class 12 Results 2018 to be declared soon: Check pseb.ac.in...
India
Syrian crisis worsens: State-run TV channel tells Russians to prepare for World War III
World
CBI arrests woman who allegedly lured Unnao rape survivor to BJP MLA's residence
Uttar Pradesh
CBSE NEET 2018: Admit cards at cbseneet.nic.in by day-end, here's what to do next
India
Muslim groups to hold massive rally in Patna’s Gandhi Maidan on Sunday
Patna
India
BJP protests in Bengaluru as Karnataka Congress chief calls Adityanath ‘disgrace to Indian p...
Karnataka
India
Swara Bhasker slams Twitter user for trolling Kareena Kapoor Khan
People
Girl gangraped near police station in Patna, two arrested from the spot
Patna
India
Surat: 11-yr-old girl's mutilated body discovered, sexual assault suspected
Gujarat
