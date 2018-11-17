हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP & RSS over Ram Mandir

In a rally in Chhattisgarh, Akhilesh Yadav made a statement on BJP & RSS over Ram Mandir issue. Akhilesh yadav called them'' Religious Naxalites''.

Nov 17, 2018, 09:56 AM IST
Next
Video

T-18, Semi high speed train set for Trial

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close