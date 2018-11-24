हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Another biker dies in accident on Delhi's Signature Bridge

One person died while another was injured after the motorcycle they were on skidded and fell at Delhi's newly-inaugurated Signature Bridge, on Saturday morning. 

Nov 24, 2018, 12:12 PM IST
Next
Video

Rahul Gandhi to visit dargah, Pushkar before campaign

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close