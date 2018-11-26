हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
ASUS's TUF gaming laptops now in India

Taiwanese electronics major ASUS on Thursday launched its TUF Gaming laptops FX505 and FX705 in India Costing Rs 79,990 and Rs 1,24,990, respectively

Nov 26, 2018, 15:22 PM IST
