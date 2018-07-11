हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Caught on camera: Narrow escape for a car after colliding with a truck

The video shows how a Maruti Omni car collided with a truck in Valsad. The driver and co-passengers had a narrow escape after the car survived the crash without much damage.

Jul 11, 2018, 10:18 AM IST
Video

