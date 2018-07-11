हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Children risk lives to reach school across this broken bridge in Gujarat

Watch how children in Gujarat's Khera take risks to cross a broken bridge to reach their schools every day. The bridge was broken 2 months ago, but it has not been repaired yet.

Jul 11, 2018, 09:50 AM IST
