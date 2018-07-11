हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi Police files case against school that locked up children over fee dispute

In a shocking incident, at least 59 nursery girl students were allegedly locked up in the basement of a reputed school in old Delhi over non-payment of tuition fees. Angered with this, the guardians rushed to the nearest police station to file an FIR.

Jul 11, 2018, 10:54 AM IST
