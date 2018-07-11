हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi school locks 5-year-olds in basement after parents fail to pay fee

In a shocking incident, a school in Delhi's Chandni Chowk area reportedly locked around 50 girls aged 4.5-5 years for several hours inside the basement because their parents had allegedly failed to pay tuition fee.

Jul 11, 2018, 09:44 AM IST
