Deshhit: Is Congress trying for religious polarisation ahead of Madhya Pradesh assembly polls?

Kamal Nath's viral video, in which he is reportedly trying to woo Muslim voters, exposes Congress's tricks ahead of Madhya Pradesh assembly elections and raise question whether the party is attempting religious polarisation.

Nov 14, 2018, 22:28 PM IST
Video

