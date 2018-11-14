हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deshhit: West Bengal celebrates 'Rasgulla Day'

Different varieties of rasgullas were showcased in stalls of the 'Mishti Hub' set up at the Eco Park in Kolkata. The day is to commemorate the first anniversary of the state's famous sweet getting Geographical Indication or GI tag as 'Bengal's Rasgulla'.

Nov 14, 2018, 22:12 PM IST
