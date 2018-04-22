हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Double storey building falls in Agra, UP

A double-storey building collapsed in UP's Agra. No one has been injured in the incident.

Apr 22, 2018, 10:18 AM IST
