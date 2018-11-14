हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Google brings stickers, emoji and GIFs to Gboard

Search engine giant Google has announced now you can search for stickers, emoji and GIFs on Gboard for all Android users.

Nov 14, 2018, 13:46 PM IST
