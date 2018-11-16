हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Google Doodle Celebrates Anniversary Of Interstellar Message

Google doodle today celebrates the 44th anniversary of Arecibo message an interstellar message sent to a star cluster in the space with anticipation that extraterrestrial intelligence may receive and decipher it.

Nov 16, 2018, 11:16 AM IST
