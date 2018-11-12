हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Google Duo: Here's how you can get up to Rs 9,000 in rewards

Google Duo was launched over two years ago and soon after replaced Hangouts in the suite of Google apps that OEMs are required to install on all Android smartphones.

Nov 12, 2018, 16:38 PM IST
Next
Video

PM Modi to attend Union Minister Ananth Kumar's funeral in Bengaluru today

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close