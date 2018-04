Headlines: BJP releases 4th list of candidates for Karnataka Elections 2018

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released its fourth list of candidates, containing seven candidates for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections 2018. In the fourth list for Karnataka Assembly elections, names contesting on a BJP ticket include G R Pravin Patil, Jaggesh, Lallesh Reddy, H Lilavathi, Nandini Gowda, H K Suresh and Preetham Gowda.