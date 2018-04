Headlines: Kathua SSP transferred

Senior Superintendent of Police, Kathua, M Suleman Choudhary, who was in the news because of a botched up probe into the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in January, was today shifted to the police headquarters.He will be replaced by Shridhar Patil, who was heading the police force in South Kashmir's militancy affected Kulgam district, according to an official order.