Huawei Mate 20 Pro launched in India: Price, specs and more

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei launched its flagship Mate 20 Pro in India on Tuesday. The Huawei Mate 20 Pro will be available at Rs 69,990, exclusively on Amazon.

Nov 28, 2018, 15:26 PM IST
