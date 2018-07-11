हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hyderabad: Biker flouting traffic rule caught on CCTV

The CCTV footage shows how a biker flouted traffic rule and met with an accident. However, there was no report of any casualties.

Jul 11, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
