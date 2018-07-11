हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
In Kashmir, spike in number of local youth joining terror groups

Around 82 local youths have joined terrorist ranks in Jammu and Kashmir so far this year, signalling a sharp rise compared to the 128 who became terrorists in the whole of last year.

Jul 11, 2018, 09:16 AM IST
