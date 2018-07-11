हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
In MP's Betul, doctors celebrate birthday party while patients suffer

This video is from a hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Betul, where the staff are seen celebrating birthday of a colleague. They were seen ignoring patients who complained about suffering.

Jul 11, 2018, 09:54 AM IST
