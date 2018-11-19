हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Instagram's new feature to track users' time spent on the app

Facebook-owned photo-messaging app Instagram is now rolling out its own "Your Activity" feature that would track how much time users spend on the appa

Nov 19, 2018, 14:12 PM IST
Next
Video

Motorola updates its 'One Power' smartphone with Android 9 Pie

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close