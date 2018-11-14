हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Asked if BJP bad, Rajinikanth says if Opposition thinks so, must be true

Superstar Rajinikanth, who is on the cusp of taking the political plunge, set speculations rife on Monday saying if the Opposition thinks BJP is a bad party, it must be true.

Nov 14, 2018, 08:48 AM IST
