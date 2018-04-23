हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Last tribute to martyred Anil Kumar Maurya in Amethi, UP

Anil Kumar Maurya, who died in a Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh, was paid last homage in Amethi, UP.

Apr 23, 2018, 08:58 AM IST
