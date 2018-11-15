हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Winter session of Parliament to start from December 11

The winter session of Parliament will run from 11 December to 8 January, the government said on Wednesday. The cabinet committee on parliamentary affairs (CCPA) made the decision in this respect on Tuesday night, according to the Union minister of state for parliamentary affairs, Vijay Goel.

Nov 15, 2018, 08:16 AM IST
