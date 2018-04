Morning Breaking: Zee News in exclusive conversation with Maya Kodnani

Zee News exclusively spoke to Maya Kodnani who has been recently acquitted in the Naroda Patiya massacre case of 2002. "I am happy with the high court judgment. The truth has prevailed. I am thankful to God for giving me and my family the strength to fight this battle," a frail-looking Kodnani said while speaking with reporters at her residence on Saturday afternoon.