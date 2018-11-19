हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Motorola updates its 'One Power' smartphone with Android 9 Pie

Lenovo-owned Chinese smartphone company Motorola announced that it has started rolling out the Android 9 Pie software over-the-air (OTA) update to its One Power smartphone, replacing Android Oreo.

Nov 19, 2018, 14:12 PM IST
