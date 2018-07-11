हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Munna Bajrangi murder: Allahabad HC to hear plea to transfer case to CBI

On Tuesday, wife of gangster Munna Bajrangi demanded a CBI probe into the murder of her husband inside the Baghpat jail.

Jul 11, 2018, 09:06 AM IST
